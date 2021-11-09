Children ages 5-11 will have an opportunity to received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Eagle Ridge Middle School in Savage next week.
The clinic will be hosted by Scott County Public Health on Thursday, Nov. 18 and appointments can be made online at prepmode.health.state.mn.us.
According to the district, parents who are registering more than one child to receive the vaccine must register each child separately.
Parents are instructed to register for both the child's first and second dose.
Second doses will be offered Thursday, Dec. 16.
Click here to schedule an appointment.