Six million cubic yards of waste kept underground at two inactive landfills in Burnsville present a situation that state pollution studies indicate is both precarious and predictable.
Without a composite liner underneath the waste, only dirt and rock separate the trash from Savage and Burnsville’s drinking water supply; however, the landfill’s geological relationship to a neighboring mining operation acts to temporarily prevent water contamination.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency predicts groundwater levels will rise and saturate the waste at the Freeway Landfill and Freeway Dump, located respectively on the west and east side of the Interstate 35-W bridge in Burnsville, when mining operations eventually cease.
MPCA and local officials say a clean-up, proposed to take place in one of two ways, is needed before the waste and water interact.
In a dig-and-haul scenario, the waste would be excavated and dumped at an operating landfill. In a dig-and-line scenario, the waste would be excavated and then laid to rest on-site with an engineered liner underneath. While the MPCA pursues public feedback on dig-and-line designs, local city and county officials are calling for the agency to scrap the concept entirely in favor of a dig-and-haul solution drawn-up by private businesses.
Dan Schleck, an attorney representing the landfill owners, said his clients also support the private dig-and-haul solution.
‘Gateway to Burnsville’ vision
Burnsville city officials’ hope for the landfill clean-up relies on the help of Kraemer Mining and Minerals, a private quarry operation located just south of the Freeway Landfill.
The end result, dubbed the “Gateway to Burnsville,” would be a massive redevelopment project of parks, businesses and residences along the Minnesota River with a 100-foot-deep quarry lake at the center.
In October 2019, local elected officials and other interested parties crowded a board room at Kraemer’s offices for a presentation on how the plan would unfold.
Kraemer’s Vice President and Chief Operating Officer John Rivisto, said Kraemer could use its private road to haul the waste excavated from Freeway Landfill over to the nearby Burnsville Sanitary Landfill, located just southwest of the quarry. They’ll also dig up and haul the waste at Freeway Dump on the other side of Interstate 35.
Once the waste is gone, Kraemer would mine the bedrock underneath the waste — eliminating the possibility of leftover contaminates, unearthing valuable limestone and keeping the business running longer.
Kraemer’s plan to haul the waste would cost around the same as the state’s dig-and-line option, Rivisto told the Savage Pacer last year. The MPCA estimate’s the dig-and-line scenarios to close between $102-$117 million.
This particular dig-and-haul option would be cheaper because Kraemer could haul the waste in large trucks on private roads versus someone else needing to haul the waste in freeway-compliant trucks on public roads.
Schleck, the landfill owner’s attorney, said his clients also support moving forward with this plan, but some question whether the MPCA is interested.
“We would like the MCPA to designate this as a dig-and-haul project to be completed by the three private parties,” Schleck said.
“There’s so many positives that can occur if our regulating agency would just relax a little bit,” Dakota County Commissioner Liz Workman said. “I’m not saying relax the rules, but if there’s a different solution that’s not in your book can you at least take a look at it.”
MPCA Assistant Commissioner Kirk Koudelka said the private parties involved in this scenario will have an equal opportunity to bid on the project. While the MPCA will regulate any type of clean-up to ensure it meets standards, there’s also programs available if the parties wanted to fund the clean-up themselves, he said.
“Our goal is to clean up the landfill and protect human health and the environment, whether that’s under the current ownership or some other mechanism.”
Looking to expand While two landfills might disappear under this plan, the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill would likely become much larger.
In March 2019, the Burnsville City Council approved a concept plan to increase the waste capacity at the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill by 26 million cubic yards.
City leaders and officials with Waste Management have said the size increase could give the Freeway waste somewhere to go, but the expansion request is roughly 20 million cubic yards more than the volume of waste at the Freeway sites.
At several public meetings last year, residents criticized the proposed size increase for its lasting visual impact on the Minnesota River Valley and long-term environmental concerns.
Some residents also said they worried the increase would be allowed with no promise of Waste Management ultimately being involved with the clean-up of the Freeway sites.
Criticism for dig-and-line
The MPCA shared three variations of the dig-and-line solution, which it is looking to narrow down to one final design with the intake of public comment ending in June 12. There’s a design to create the flattest landfill with the biggest footprint, the tallest landfill with the smallest footprint or something in-between.
The tallest option would be about 90 feet shy of Buck Hill in height, but the flattest option leaves the least amount of land for redevelopment, according to the MPCA.
The Burnsville City Council declined to give the agency a preference between the three dig-and-line options because members said all three would rob Burnsville of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of developable land.
Keeping the waste on-site “in any way, shape or form is utterly, absolutely, 100% unacceptable,” Councilmember Cara Schultz toldKoudelka during a City Council meeting this month.
“Instead of a big, beautiful, billion-dollar development, we are going to have a big, beautiful, green hill coming into Burnsville,” Councilmember Dan Kealy said before delivering his rejection of the plans: “And for that reason, I’m out.”
The Savage City Council also hasn’t weighed-in on the dig-and-line options, but members haven’t publicly expressed support for the dig-and-haul either.
“We do not have a position on its height or how it looks,” Emily Gunderson, the city’s communications manager, said in an email.
Bloomington city officials also favor the dig-and-haul solution, but they don’t want to see the waste taken to the nearby Burnsville Sanitary Landfill, partly because of a liner’s limited lifespan, which is estimated to be between 50 and 400 years.
“Clearly, a landfill should never have been constructed in such a location,” Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse wrote the MPCA in a May 19 letter. “A new landfill, expanded landfill or replacement landfill should never again be allowed in such a location. Minnesota laws should be amended to ensure that does not happen.”
“The waste needs to be moved to a location that is away from municipal water supplies, wetlands, floodplains, rivers and residential uses,” Busse wrote, pointing to the liner’s estimated lifespan. “The MPCA should rule out other landfills in sensitive environmental locations, such as the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill, as potential locations for the relocated waste.”