About a decade ago, the Savage Sports Center was built in Community Park as a way to provide a space for local teams to play and practice for sports, along with a place for the local community to keep active during cold Minnesota winters.
After 11 years of use, the turf needs to be replaced and the city is hoping the state will pick up part or all the bill after state Rep. Jess Hanson introduced legislation to provide up to $600,000 in funding from the state to the city for the project.
The reasoning for taking a shot at state funding, City Administrator Brad Larson said, is because the facility isn’t just used by the local community.
“We just feel like it’s a regional amenity enjoyed by people across the state,” Larson said.
Not just turf issues
Larson said during a phone interview last week the turf replacement is in the city’s capital improvement plan; however, after learning of drainage issues, it prompted the city to look at addressing the issue sooner.
The goal is to have it replaced as soon as this year, Larson said.
“We’ve extended it about as long as we can,” Larson said.
Larson said the new turf will cost around $500,000-$550,000, with the drainage issues costing about $100,000.
Regional, international facility
During the 2022-2023 year, 81 groups rented the facility for a total of 2,557 hours.
Out of the nearly 2,600 hours of rental time, more than half of that was rental by three local organizations — Prior Lake Athletics for Youth, Prior Lake Soccer and Burnsville Athletic Club.
During the hours not rented by local groups, Larson said it’s rented out by groups and teams from across the state, region and even as far away as Canada — which city officials say is a reason for the state to consider using funds to make the needed repairs.
“We get people from all over,” Larson said.
While the city charges for groups to rent the facility, Larson said local funds go towards the facility every year. He said the city typically budgets to put about the Savage Sports Center fund each year.