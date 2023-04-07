About a decade ago, the Savage Sports Center was built in Community Park as a way to provide a space for local teams to play and practice for sports, along with a place for the local community to keep active during cold Minnesota winters.

After 11 years of use, the turf needs to be replaced and the city is hoping the state will pick up part or all the bill after state Rep. Jess Hanson introduced legislation to provide up to $600,000 in funding from the state to the city for the project.

