BURNSVILLE — The city of Burnsville launched a new motto focused on inclusion at the annual Fire Muster festival last week.
Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz proclaimed the city's official motto, "You Belong Here," at the Sept. 3 City Council meeting. Four-foot tall letters spelling out the motto were unveiled at the entrance of Burnsville Civic Center Park during the muster Sept. 4-7.
Burnsville strives to be an inclusive place for its diverse residents and visitors, Kautz said during the proclamation. Continuing to "welcome new faces and businesses will further enrich our culture and opportunities for success," she said.
The city heard feedback from over 1,000 residents, non-residents and community stakeholders in developing the messaging campaign, according to the city.
History of Fire Muster
The Fire Muster celebration started to take root in the late 1970s, when Roger Jackson, a Burnsville resident and fire equipment collector, began entertaining children each summer by displaying his equipment and organizing a small parade down Nicollet Avenue, according to the Fire Muster website.
The official city-wide celebration began in 1980.
The festival draws fire equipment from departments and collectors from throughout the Midwest. In 2004, the Fire Muster's Fire Truck Parade was cited in the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest fire truck parade in the world with over 120 trucks.
Today, the festival is organized by a nonprofit corporation, similar to Savage's Dan Patch Days.