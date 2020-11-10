The Savage City Council is now accepting applications from residents interested in serving on one of the council's four advisory commissions.
Applicantations are due by Jan. 4.
The city's stated goal is to have commissions reflect a broad cross-section of the diverse perspectives that make up the community.
Feedback from the city's Community Conversation on Race events have illustrated the importance of involving a broader group of people and perspectives in leading the city, the city said in a press release.
“In follow-up to what we learned through the community conversations, our goal is to have our commissions reflect the diverse backgrounds and perspectives that make up our community,” City Administrator Brad Larson said in a statement. “One of the best ways that our residents can share their voices, opinions, and recommendations to our City Council members, is through our commissions.”
Commission members are volunteers appointed by the City Council following an application and interview process. Members typically serve three-year terms that begin on Feb. 1.
The city's advisory commissions are:
- Advisory Communications Commission: meets quarterly or as needed at 7 p.m. on fourth Tuesday of month.
- Economic Development Commission: meets at 7:15 a.m. on third Wednesday of month.
- Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Commission: meets 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of month.
- Planning Commission: Meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays during the same week as City Council meetings.
According to the city's website, appointees are expected to:
- Attend all meetings, and notify the appropriate city staff liaison, in advance, if unable to attend due to an unexpected event.
- To read all agenda memorandums in advance of the meeting and prepare accordingly to actively participate in the discussion. This may include visiting project sites in advance of the meeting to become more familiar with the project issues and adjacent property impacts.
- To recognize that all city commissions are advisory in nature. The City Council will have the final authority to accept, modify or reject recommendations as received from the commissions.
- To act in a responsible manner and treat fellow commissioners, staff, residents and the mayor and city council with respect and dignity at all times.
- To attend the New Member Orientation training session, if newly appointed, typically scheduled in February.
For more information on the role of each commission and to apply, go to cityofsavage.com or contact City Administrator Brad Larson at blarson@cityofsavage.com or 952-882-2660.