The Savage community is invited to celebrate the season at the City of Savage’s annual tree lighting ceremony and Toys for Tots donation drive.
The Savage Tree Lighting Ceremony and Savage Police Department’s Santa Cop Night will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2, the city announced.
The tree ceremony held outside Savage City Hall from 5:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. will feature live music from the Glendale United Methodist Church choir, an ornament craft station, hot cocoa and a bonfire.
The event is free and co-sponsored by the City of Savage, Savage Chamber of Commerce, Savage Rotary and Savage Public Library.
Following the tree lighting, the Savage Police Department will open its garage to collect donations for its annual Toys for Tots campaign.
Unwrapped gifts are accepted for the drive.