The city of Savage is now accepting responses to this year's community survey.
The survey includes questions on topics such as quality of life, city services and priorities for the future.
“I really hope everyone will take a few minutes to take the survey and give us their feedback,” Mayor Janet Williams said in a statement. “Whether it is good news or something we can do better, we’d like to know. The city genuinely cares about doing a good job for our residents.”
A paper version of the survey was mailed to a random and scientific sample of 1,700 households in June, according to the city. Residents who received a survey via mail should respond according to the directions in the mail, and should not complete an online survey.
Residents who did not receive a survey via mail are invited to complete the survey online at bit.ly/tellsavage2020.
Responses are anonymous and will be reported in group form only, according to the survey's website.
Emily Gunderson, the city's communications manager, said during Tuesday's Advisory Communications Commission meeting that approximately 600 survey responses had been collected so far.
New questions on this year's survey seek feedback on the city's COVID-19 response and fire department service level, which city officials are planning to change.
The city of Savage traditionally conducts a community survey every two years.
The last survey results showed the number of residents who agree that the quality of life in Savage is good or excellent had risen from 50% in 2014 to 91% in 2018.
Those survey results also identified preservation of natural areas and the economic health of the city as resident's top priorities