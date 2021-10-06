A new online platform launched this month aims to better connect local business and residents with Savage's local government.
The website, LetsTalkSavage.com, debuted Oct. 1.
“We know residents have ideas and opinions, and we are committed to learning from them and incorporating them into our planning and decision-making,” City Administrator Brad Larson said in a statement.
The city announced plans this week to use the platform to gather public input on how the city should spend the latest round of federal pandemic relief funds.
The City of Savage is expecting to receive a one-time payment of $3.4 million under the American Rescue Plan Act.
In addition to gathering feedback on the website, the city is planning new public outreach efforts with the help of a temporary community engagement coordinator.
The first public engagement events are scheduled to take place this month at the Savage Public Library:
- Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. until noon
- Oct. 12 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Public feedback regarding federal aid spending will be collected through mid-November, according to the city. A final spending plan is scheduled to go before the Savage City Council for a vote in December.