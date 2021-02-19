Savage city officials will continue waiving rent for the Savage Chamber of Commerce this year while the organization hopes to stay afloat after being hit hard by the economic downturn and gathering restrictions brought by the pandemic.
The Savage Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit established in 1964, unites businesses, local professionals and residents to support and develop business activities, industrial opportunities and civic enhancement in Savage, according to its website.
Membership dues and events supply much of the organization’s revenue.
The Savage Chamber rents space at Savage City Hall at a market-rate rent of $950 per month, according to city documents.
Last year, in September, the council approved waiving the chamber’s rent through December 2020.
Former Savage Chamber President Heather Proskey told the council at the time the chamber wouldn’t be able to keep its doors open without support.
Proskey started the job just a few months before the pandemic hit and resigned in December while on furlough.
Last month, Savage Chamber of Commerce Board Chair David Fong, Jr. wrote a letter to city officials requesting additional rent forgiveness this year while he looks to bring the organization through hard times.
“There is a strong desire among members to support the Chamber,” he wrote. “It is our hope that we can resolve our current staffing shortage and/or make a decision on our future organizational structure by the end of summer.”
During a work session earlier this month, the Savage City Council agreed to extend the rent waiver through Nov. 30, 2021; when the chamber’s lease ends.
On Feb. 16, the council formally adopted the plans, which are estimated to impact the city’s general fund revenues by $10,450 in 2021. Last year’s rent forgiveness to the chamber cost the city approximately $9,000.
Fong, who met with city officials during a virtual work session Feb. 8, said the cancellation of Dan Patch Days last year forced Dan Patch Days Inc. to forgo their $1,000 monthly contribution to the chamber in an effort to stabilize their fund balance.
Fong estimates the chamber lost an additional $20,000 in sponsorship revenues associated with the local festival. The event looks “doubtful” this year, he added.
The organization’s non-profit status also presented difficulties in securing grants.
Last year, the chamber received roughly $4,000 from a grant program administered by the city, but wasn’t eligible for county-level programs.
“Over the past month our chamber board has been working hard to determine whether or not we can continue to operate as we did pre-COVID or if other organization structures would better serve our members,” Fong wrote in his letter to officials.
There’s been discussion in Shakopee of forming a southwest metro regional chamber within Scott County, he said, but he would like to keep Savage’s organization independent if possible.
But for now, “nothing’s off the table,” according to Fong.