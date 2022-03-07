Garden plot at sunset

Savage Parks and Recreation will open the city's first public community garden at Warren Butler Park this growing season. 

Garden plots will be reserved on a first-come, first-serve basis, the city announced. Registration opens Tuesday, March 8. 

"This is going to be a fantastic opportunity for people of our community to come together," said Greg Boatman, the city's public works director. 

Gardeners of all skill levels are welcome to register for a plot. Each plot measures 10' by 15' and 40 plots will be made available. 

"What we're hoping is that it provides a lot of things for a lot of people," Boatman said, adding the garden supports access to food, recreation and social opportunities. 

A plot will cost $42 for Savage residents and $54 for non-residents. The city will provide water access on-site.

Online registration will open at midnight on March 8. An account with Savage Parks and Recreation will be required to register. 

In-person registration will also be available at the Savage Parks and Recreation offices at 13770 Dakota Ave. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Registration and additional information in English, Spanish and Somali is available at http://cityofsavage/parks-recreation/savage-community-garden.com.

Boatman thanked Scott County Public Health for helping the city secure a grant from the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership for the creation of the garden. 

