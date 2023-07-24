For the first time in more than a decade, Savage has new skate park equipment at Community Park.
Public Works/Parks and Recreation Director Greg Boatman said the administration looked at other surrounding communities like Burnsville and Shakopee to see what was offered at their facilities in order to add unique options to the park.
Boatman said the primary users of the park are 8- to 14-year-olds.
Boatman said the administration decided the niche for the revamped skatepark would be beginners who could get comfortable on their skateboards, scooters, and bikes, while also allowing anyone to practice their skills.
“Our younger kids didn’t really seem to have a home,” Boatman had told the Pacer previously. “We think we found it.”
The original budget for the skate park equipment, which is funded through park dedication fees, was $210,000. However, Boatman said the total cost was approximately $194,000.
In addition to the new skate park equipment, the city is expected to have a new shaded structure seating area for people to sit on as they watch their children skate. The structure will have art work, as well.
The shelter project, which is budgeted at $50,000, will be funded through the liquor fund. Asked on July 24 when the shelter project was expected to be completed, Boatman said he was unsure.