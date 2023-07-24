Savage skate park

The Savage skate park has newly installed equipment for the first time in more than a decade.

 Courtesy photo/City of Savage

For the first time in more than a decade, Savage has new skate park equipment at Community Park.

Public Works/Parks and Recreation Director Greg Boatman said the administration looked at other surrounding communities like Burnsville and Shakopee to see what was offered at their facilities in order to add unique options to the park.

