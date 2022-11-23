Just three months ago, the future of the annual Dan Patch Days celebration was in jeopardy after inflation caused a loss of $8,000, along with a decline in volunteers.
But with 14 members on the board, the board leadership is looking forward to the 2023 event.
“We are excited about our June 2023 event. Our board and community members are in the midst of planning a great celebration for the City of Savage and broader community,” Peter Hohn, the secretary of the board, said in an email. “A board and community meeting took place in October 2022, which was well attended and showed the strong interest from the community to help ensure that Dan Patch Days continues. We are also excited about the City of Savage’s (administration and city council) response to help ensure Dan Patch Days is successful in years to come.”
As the committee works on planning various events, one lingering question is whether or not the city will provide additional support this year.
City Administrator Brad Larson previously told the Savage Pacer that the city generally provides about $50,000 in funding and staff resources each year for the event. He said the Dan Patch Incorporated Board approached the council about providing more assistance.
The council has given its blessing for providing more financial support. However, Larson said he isn’t sure how much the city would contribute.
Larson said a decision could be made as soon as December.
“We have a great partnership with the City of Savage, the City Council and the Chamber of Commerce, and are working through details for our 2023 event,” Hohn said via email. “We appreciate all the City does to assist with our event in many important ways. We are working with the Chamber, City Leadership and City Council over the next few months to finalize details for 2023.”
Hohn said more specific details about the 2023 Dan Patch Days are expected to be released soon, including what the Friday night band will be. Dan Patch Days will be taking place June 22-24.