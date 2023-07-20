There’s been no basketball at River Bend Park since the city of Savage had the hoops taken down eight weeks ago following a second shooting within a month that investigators say originated at the park.
Now there is no guarantee the hoops will ever go back up. City Administrator Brad Larson told the city council on July 17 it could be October before a recommendation is presented to the council on what to do long term.
“I know that there’s an urgency to come up with solutions ... we want to make decisions on good information,” Larson said. “We don’t want to make quick decisions.”
Following the decision to take down the hoops, the city administration created a community engagement plan with the goal of hearing from stakeholders about what should be done at the park.
The city council is expected to hear a report on the community engagement plan on Aug. 7.
City hosts forums
Following public outreach forums at the park, the city’s Community Equity Commission recommended that the city council approve the report but wait on any decisions until more information from members of the Black, Indian and Persons of Color community.
Amenah Agunwamba, who serves as chairperson of the CEC, said in an interview with the Pacer that there is no guarantee there will be more feedback gathered, noting the CEC is merely an advisory board for the city council.
One of the recommendations made during the CEC meeting was to make a bridge with some of the local community leaders who are connected to the BIPOC community and to offer online forums and surveys.
Even after the issue of the park is decided, Agunwamba said there needs to be more work done to make the community a welcoming place. “Either way, no matter what, basketball or not, I think the issue here is very deep,” Agunwamba said.
‘See the impact’
Equity commission member Abdimahad Santur said he went to the nearby Winfield Townhomes to see for himself how people living there felt about the situation and found a large group of kids and parents “roaming the streets.”
Santur said the feedback he received was there wasn’t anywhere for kids to go around the complex and they couldn’t walk across the street anymore to shoot hoops. He said he wished city council members were at the forum at Winfield, and hopes they drive by one evening.
“They would see the impact at that park, basketball being taken away from that neighborhood,” Santur said.
One of the concerns Santur heard from about 15 youth and some parents he spoke with was a safety issue with the park being so close to the road, and one suggestion made was to have the basketball court moved towards the center of the park.
CEC member Cyril Mukalel said the city could look at potentially adding more facilities to the Winfield area, which is about a half a mile from the park, across County Road 42.
Santur and others on the commission expressed a desire to see city leaders going to places in person to get a better understanding of what’s happening.
“The leadership of this city needs to be on the ground more often,” Santur said.
Ice cream at the park
Brenda Hallquist, a resident of the neighborhood, attended a community forum at River Bend Park and said one of the points she heard which stuck with her was there not being many community events at the park.
So she spoke with her neighbors about having a neighborhood garage sale and worked with Parks and Recreation Director Greg Boatman to have an ice cream social. Hallquist said she handed out 200 fliers to neighbors but didn’t specifically drop any off at Winfield Townhomes. Boatman said while no formal announcement made at Winfield and no fliers were handed out, he did inform people who attended the July 11 forum at Winfield about the ice cream social.
Hallquist said she would be in favor of keeping the hoops down, and instead suggested having a community garden.
Some of the ideas the city heard also included removing the hoops, moving street lights closer to the park, placing cameras as a deterrent and putting a police car parked without anyone in it.
‘Empty park’
Former state Rep. Hunter Cantrell, who has lived next to the park since he was a kid, remembers when the hoops were first taken down in 2011 due to safety concerns at the park.
Since the hoops were taken down this year he said there’s been a sense of emptiness. “Right now, it’s kind of a ghost town,” Cantrell said.
Cantrell said he would enjoy seeing kids outside playing basketball and enjoying the outdoors when he would drive or walk by the park, but now seeing the park empty “brings a sense of sadness to me,” he said.
Cantrell said he attended all of the forums held by the city and hopes to see a solution in the near future. He said one of the ideas he has is for the city to expand the number of events and activities held at the park.
Next steps
If the city council approves the report Aug. 7, Larson said it’s expected the city council will have the administration come up with a series of recommendations based on feedback received throughout the process.
Then the recommendations would be brought to the Parks and Recreation Natural Resources Commission and the CEC.
Once the commissions weigh in, it’s expected that final recommendations will be in front of the city council in September or October.
Whatever decision(s) are made regarding the basketball hoops or the future of the park, Agunwamba said there are other issues she hopes to see addressed.
“I think what’s become clear is that this particular issue is actually a symbol of a deeper rooted issue of how divisive our community can be,” Agunwamba said.