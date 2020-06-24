Hidden Valley Park's parking lot will close July 6 for an improvement project.
The parking lot will likely remain closed through August, but the park will remain open and accessible by trail, according to Savage Public Works Director Greg Boatman.
"It'll be a really nice project to get done," Boatman said, adding the project will include additional lighting to improve park safety in the evenings.
The work will cost approximately $262,000, according to bids presented to the Savage City Council last month.