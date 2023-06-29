After concerns the annual Dan Patch Days event may not happen, enough financing and volunteers were secured to make sure the event could go off without a hitch.
Mother Nature had different plans, however.
After having musical entertainment for adults on Friday night, June 23, including music by GenX Jukebox and Hairball, the committee knew forecasted thunderstorms would force the committee to make a decision about the next day’s slate of events, including a parade and activities for kids and families at Community Park throughout the day, along with fireworks at night.
On Saturday morning, the committee made the decision to cancel the parade. It was expected for the rest of the day to go on like normal until around 1 p.m., when the committee made the decision no event organizer ever wants to make.
“After meeting with our Savage Police, Savage Fire, City Officials, and Dan Patch Days Board of Directors, we’ve made the heartbreaking decision to cancel all of today’s Dan Patch Days activities,” the committee wrote on Facebook on Saturday.
The committee said there were high winds that forced tents to be taken down and for the park to be evacuated around noon, when the activities at Community Park were supposed to take place. In addition, the forecast called for “more wind, rain, and the potential for thunderstorms.”
“Safety is our number one priority,” the Facebook post stated. “We sincerely thank you for your support and trust in the fact that City Leaders and the Dan Patch Days Board has our community’s safety as the top priority when making this difficult decision.”
