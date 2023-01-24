When the City of Savage asked for community input on how to use its $3.53 million in American Rescue Plan Act spending, the feedback said there is a need for free, local mental health resources. So, the city has used its Coronavirus Relief Fund to provide a grant to the National Alliance on Mental Illness to host a series of mental health workshops. More workshops are to come in 2023. All are welcome.
Good Mental Health in the Workplace
Feb. 7, 6–7 p.m., virtual meeting.
Learn the five things you can do to create a workplace that values good mental health. Participants will learn how to promote good mental health (including dealing with stress), the common symptoms of a mental illness, how attitudes and language impact people with mental illnesses and accommodations for a mental illness. This class is for employees, supervisors, organizational leaders, owners, board members and human resource professionals. Register to get the Zoom link via email at https://bit.ly/3ZlI5qs.
Early Warning Signs of Mental Illness in Youth
March 21, 6–8 p.m., Harriet Bishop Elementary media room
This workshop will help parents, guardians and foster parents learn early warning signs of mental illnesses and trauma, understand the impact of mental illnesses and trauma on children and youth and learn strategies to support children with mental illness. Suicide warning signs and resources will also be covered. No registration is required.
April 13, 6–7 p.m., Savage Public Library senior center room
In Our Own Voice is a unique public education program in which trained speakers share compelling personal stories about living with a mental illness and achieving recovery, demonstrating that there is hope for recovery for people with mental illnesses. The presentation includes personal stories, video clips and an opportunity to ask questions. The IOOV program has touched many lives and effectively reduces misperceptions surrounding mental illness. No registration is required.
Learn how nutrition can impact mental health
May 9, 6–7 p.m., virtual meeting
Gain knowledge on how what we eat affects not only our mood but also our brain chemistry. Learn what makes a complete meal and how to eat that meal mindfully. Register to get the Zoom link via email at bit.ly/3ipJU53.
Physical Activity and Mindfulness: Get up and move with us
June 6, 6–7 p.m., McColl Pond ELC.
Learn how physical activity can benefit your mental health. We will be doing breathing exercises and more. Learn tips and tricks to help you incorporate mindfulness into your work and home life. No registration is required.