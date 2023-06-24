For nearly a decade, Robert Calvin was a pivotal part of the Savage Police Department, including earning Savage Officer of the Year in 2018 and receiving the department’s Life Saving Award five times.
Tragedy struck shortly after winning the award, however, when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019. Less than two years later, he died at 37 years old.
But the police department never forgot about him. Last month, a celebration was held outside the police station where a memorial bench was installed and a tree in his honor was planted.
“It was beautiful,” Calvin’s wife, Amanda, said.
She said more than 50 people showed up and it was “beyond anything I expected.”
“The police department and the City of Savage have been more supportive than I could ever imagine in many ways and this is just the icing on the cake in my opinion of the level of love they’ve shown Rob,” Amanda said.
‘A special guy’
Amanda described her husband as someone who was a “special guy” who people knew would make everything a good time, no matter the situation.
“He was such a happy person and such a joyful person. His presence would light up a room,” she said.
As much as he loved being a police officer, Amanda said there was nothing he was more proud of than being a father, both to his daughter from his first marriage and Finnegan, Rob and Amanda’s son who was born just days before Rob died. She said there have been many people who have come up to her and said when they saw how Rob was as a dad, it made them want to be better parents.
Born in Wisconsin, Rob moved as a toddler and grew up in the Burnsville-Apple Valley area, attending Burnsville High School before his parents — who were originally from Savage — moved the family back there when he was a senior.
He was living in Burnsville when he met Amanda on an online dating site. She was at Mayo Clinic in Rochester where she was doing her doctoral residency and fellowship. The two had a three year long distance relationship which they juggled between their hectic schedules.
“We found a way to work a way around it,” Amanda said.
In March 2019, the couple got engaged. That summer, they bought a house in Credit River.
Amanda began her new job in August, around the same time Rob began to have abdominal issues, which she chalked up to be most likely ulcers.
A life-changing week
One day, Rob didn’t go to work. He was sleeping a lot and losing weight. It’s when Amanda made sure he got an appointment.
He was sent to get a CT scan on a Monday, and Amanda says she will never forget what would happen after. She was sitting in the ICU with one of her colleagues when he called and said they found a mass in his pancreas and it had spread to his liver.
On Tuesday, Rob had a biopsy done and the couple anxiously awaited the results.
“It was up until Wednesday that I had hope,” Amanda said.
Wednesday is when they got the news from the doctor notifying him the type of cancer he had. She knew it was essentially a life sentence.
“I was devastated because I knew what that meant,” Amanda said.
On Thursday, they met with an oncologist and she pushed for him to be put in a clinical trial, knowing that the standard treatments wouldn’t work. The next day, she had to decide what one of two new trials he should enroll in.
Meanwhile, the couple decided they were going to get married at their house. On Friday, after deciding on what clinical trial Rob should enroll in, Amanda picked out a dress with friends and family.
By Saturday, night they had everything needed for a wedding. The couple got married just days after getting Rob’s diagnosis.
Making the due date
Before the diagnosis, the couple always talked about wanting to have kids together. They saved some of Rob’s sperm just in case, knowing he would have to be off chemotherapy for up to 120 days before having a child in order to protect the baby.
But Amanda wanted to make sure she was making the decision to have a child for the right reasons, knowing there was a good chance she would be raising the child as a single working parent.
She heard many opinions, but one rang truer than others. Her friend’s mom said, “You’ll never regret having a kid with someone you love.”
The couple met with an in vitro fertilization doctor, near the COVID-19 outbreak. Amanda became sick while working at the hospital and the couple was forced to postpone the IVF process.
Eventually, they were able to go back and start a successful pregnancy. But would it be too late for Rob to meet his child?
On the one-year anniversary of his diagnosis, Rob was told the chemo was no longer working and he was out of good options.
Amanda recalls Rob telling his doctor that his goal was to make it to the due date of their son, April 5. The doctor said it was a good goal, but didn’t say whether or not he thought he would make it. Amanda, being a doctor herself, knew what it meant.
“I don’t think he thought we would make that, based on the trajectory he was on,” Amanda said.
Meanwhile, Amanda’s health began to decline and she was admitted to the hospital. She held her virtual baby shower in her hospital room between treatments.
Doctors decided they needed to induce the pregnancy prematurely, on Valentine’s Day.
Finnegan was initially fine, but then had respiratory issues and was in the NICU for a while.
Meanwhile, Rob was running out of energy because of many doctor’s appointments. They were able to get emergency approval for home treatment to allow the family quality time together during Rob’s final days.
“Had all that stuff not have happened Rob wouldn’t have met Finn,” Amanda said. “I strongly believe this all happened for a reason.”
March 30, 2021
It was 3:20 a.m. on March 30, and Amanda had fallen asleep on Rob’s shoulder. She happened to wake up for his last breath.
“I pronounced my own husband’s death,” she said.
For the week leading up to Rob’s death, the Savage Police Department had a 24-hour honor guard posted at the end of the driveway.
One of Rob’s best friends happened to be on guard that night, and someone went out to inform him of Rob’s passing.
Rob was to be transported to a funeral home in Jordan. By the time people from the funeral home arrived, nearly every member of the police department lined the home in their dress blues as his body was wheeled out to the hearse.
“That’s four in the morning,” Amanda said.
The officers held a precession from the home in Credit River to Jordan. As the hearse passed the police department, the officers on duty were there to salute them as they drove by. When they drove by the fire department, firefighters were outside, saluting as well.
The family drove through Shakopee to get to Jordan and as they drove under overpasses, there were squad cars with their lights on above them paying their respects.
The support for Rob’s friends and family didn’t end when he died, Amanda said.
“If you can think of it, they’ve done it for us,” she said.
For example, she said sometimes members of the department drop by to do lawn work, and will bring presents for the children’s birthdays.
One time, Amanda threw a party to thank them for their support — and the police department came over with their tools beforehand to cut down trees.
“It’s a family, and they’ve continued to include me in it, and I can’t thank them enough,” Amanda said.