The Savage City Council approved changes to two different street names on Feb. 20.

 Photo by Alex Malm

The Savage City Council approved changing two different street names, and changed the address numbers for three different streets on Feb. 20.

The changes are being made to help clarify destinations for emergency response crews. Senior city planner Amanda Schwabe said the Metropolitan Emergency Services Board system provides oversight and management of the 911 system for the 7-county metropolitan area.

