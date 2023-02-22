The Savage City Council approved changing two different street names, and changed the address numbers for three different streets on Feb. 20.
The changes are being made to help clarify destinations for emergency response crews. Senior city planner Amanda Schwabe said the Metropolitan Emergency Services Board system provides oversight and management of the 911 system for the 7-county metropolitan area.
“MESB is transitioning to a new system (Next Generation 911) that utilizes cell phone pinpointing technology with a primary objective to provide faster, more accurate responses,” Schwabe said in a memo. “Metropolitan Emergency Services Board, which provides oversight and management of the 911 system for the seven metropolitan area.”
As part of the transition, MESB and Scott County encouraged communities to review existing addresses to correct any discrepancies or duplications.
The changes include transitioning 158th Street into 160th Street, and Lower Loftus Lane will now be called Loftus Lane. In addition, two properties on McColl Drive and a property on Dakota Avenue will have changes to their street numbers. There will be street number changes on the new 160th Street, as well.
Mayor Janet Williams said she has lived in her home for a number of years and has had four different addresses.
“If it will help get police, fire and ambulance there, that’s the important thing, as far as I’m concerned,” Williams said.
Schwabe said there will be written notification to those affected by the change. She said the city received no questions regarding the proposed changes after contacting all the affected property owners at the end of January, in advance of the city council vote.
In a memo, Schwabe said the changes will be effective June 1 “to allow adequate time for property owners to update personal items (driver’s license, passport, subscriptions, etc.) and change house numbers.”
The city will be notifying Scott County and USPS of the changes and will be updating property, building inspections and utility records once in effect.