Savage residents Kent and Catherine Randol recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
"I've got a wonderful husband," Catherine, 89, said. "I'm just glad that we can be together this long."
The Randols married on Easter Sunday in 1951. The couple met in high school in Canton, Illinois.
They moved to Minnesota in 2005 and settled in Savage's Chadwick Park neighborhood. Previously, they lived in Tucson, Arizona.
Throughout their life together, Kent worked as engineer for International Harvester. Catherine had a handful of short-term jobs, including working in the billing department for a rural electric company.
Today, they live at the Savage Senior Living, where they recently had a small celebration with family.
In May, Catherine will celebrate her 90th birthday and Kent will celebrate his 92nd.
What's the secret to 70 years of marriage?
"Being in love and being patient with each other in difficult times," Catherine said.