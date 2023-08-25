Victoria Schultz, the vice chair of the Savage Community Equity Commission, didn’t know where to turn when she experienced a hate crime in her neighborhood years ago.
Her neighbors helped, but she wanted to do more, so she joined the city’s Race Equity and Inclusion task force in 2021, which recommended formation of the equity commission.
But there still is no formal group for residents to turn to when racial incidents come up.
It’s a concern that was raised during an Aug. 17 CEC meeting in which the city administration gave an overview of the commission’s role about six months after its first meeting.
“Based on previous commission discussions, I feel that the group expectations may be different than what are in the founding documents,” Assistant City Administrator Casey Casella said.
Following city code
Casella said the CEC, like all city commissions, is advisory and needs to follow the mission and regulations set forth in the city code.
According to a memo from Casella, the purpose of the CEC is to to “advise the City Council on diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies by reviewing policies and practices through an equity lens to ensure our community is a welcoming and equitable place for all.”
However, CEC member Michael Nelson said she was concerned that the intentions of the REDI task force weren’t being followed, saying its purpose was to receive feedback from the community, especially from those who have been marginalized so that they have a voice.
“I think I know we’re more than a clearinghouse, but are we part of the team that gets more of those voices and elevates them?” Nelson said.
City Administrator Brad Larson said it’s not uncommon for new commission members to question their roles. For example, he said new members of the Economic Development Commission often wonder why the commission isn’t recruiting new businesses, which he said isn’t its role.
Casella said city code didn’t create the CEC to be a human rights commission or a bias response commission. “The CEC will not be formally involved in operational situations,” she said.
Casella said commission members are always able to request that certain items be put on the agenda and said commission members can also reach out to the administration about specific concerns.
Nelson said she wonders whether the commission can “live up to some of the purpose description as listed” in city code.
Asked after the meeting if she thinks the mission of the CEC is reflective of the vision laid out by the REDI task force, Chair Amenah Agunwamba said, “the mission is reflective of the vision. However, I do believe how we achieve that mission will be an ongoing discussion.”
“I do believe there are some gaps; for example, we would benefit from diverse representation at the staff and city council level, so that actions and decisions would have an improved equity lens,” she said.
River Bend Park
One issue raised by the commission was whether feedback about what to do in River Bend Park should have been brought to the commission earlier in the process.
In May, the basketball hoops at the park were taken down by the city following two alleged shootings, within a month of each other, that investigators allege originated at the park.
Schultz said the commission could’ve been convened before the basketball hoops were taken down.
While the commission may not have influenced the decision, she said it could have given its feedback. “It’s really hard to undo that wrong and we’re still struggling with it today,” she said.
Larson said whatever decision was made would have created a divided response and said the city “erred on the side of safety.” Larson said the administration doesn’t always consult commissions when making decisions, especially when it’s an emergency.
“We acknowledge there is no easy solution for this situation, and the City’s decision caused divided reactions,” he said in a follow-up email. “I still feel we made the right decision.”
Taking down the hoops, in Agunwamba’s view, sent a message to some people that there is a link between basketball, violence “and these children of color.” If the commission had been able to give its feedback about the messaging behind that decision, some of the concerns may have been alleviated, she said.“I think that is a very hurtful emotional response to something that the city did,” Agunwamba said.
Larson said while the commission didn’t specifically give feedback on the plan to remove the hoop, some feedback from members gave the city a sense of urgency for the administration to come up with a long-term plan.
In an Aug. 22 email, Agunwamba said she thinks the CEC should have more of a voice when it comes to race and equity issues.
“We volunteered to serve our community because we are passionate about elevating diverse and marginalized voices in Savage,” she said. “There remains a collaborative opportunity for the commission to highlight DEI issues for the city and represent those other voices that typically go unheard. The city knows we are willing and ready in whatever capacity needed to reduce and avoid continued harm towards BIPOC and marginalized communities.”
More communication
Casella explained that communication between commissions and the City Council is supposed to happen through formal memos drafted by the staff liaison.
But some commission members raised concerns about whether the City Council fully understands what’s being expressed during CEC meetings.
Nelson wondered whether the City Council was fully aware of what was being communicated to them about seeking more input from the BIPOC community before any decisions were made about River Bend Park. She noted that there was no discussion during the City Council meeting about how more feedback would be sought out.
The motion made by the CEC on July 13 read: “to recommend approval of the River Bend Park Safety Community Engagement Report to the City Council and consider the delay of actions or implementations to the park until further data is collected from the BIPOC community.”
Following the Aug. 7 City Council, meeting the Pacer asked the administration how the feedback would be sought.
Emily Gunderson, a spokesperson for the city, told the Pacer the motion was made prior to the July 19 meeting in which the commission received the data from a forum held at Winfield Townhomes — a multifamily housing complex about a half-mile from the park across County Road 42 on July 11.
Larson, however, told the commission the administration would be trying to seek input from more members of the community before any decisions are made — specifically from the BIPOC community.
Where do people turn?
Commissioner Gail Lewis-Miller said one concern raised on the REDI task force was about the need for a group of people residents that can to talk to after an incident.
“That is a big concern and right now I feel like we still don’t have that,” Nelson said.
Casella said the commission was not created in the city code as a human rights commission or as a bias response commission.
Agunwamba said residents often turn to the commission when things happen even though that is not necessarily the commission’s formal role. “They see us as people in the community who care about these issues and we can maybe take a role in trying to advise on these particular issues,” she said.
Miller said people want to be able to talk to people who look like them, which may not always be the case at City Hall since more than 95% of the staff identify as white, according to previous reporting.
Asked what she thinks needs to be changed, Agunwamba said “we need to move towards improved communication and strategies that will incorporate historically underrepresented voices.”
She added: “Increasing the number of diverse leaders, as well as increasing equitable decision power that reflects the diverse beauty in our community, will better facilitate this goal.”