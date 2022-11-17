Since 2014, the Savage Police Department has been collecting toys across the community for Toys for Tots.
The majority of them come during the annual Santa Cop event, scheduled to take place on Dec. 1 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This All-Access Subscription provides access to all areas of the swnewsmedia.com including all content from all 6 newspapers:
Looking for a Print Subscription with Digital Access? Click Here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12-Month
|$48.00
|for 365 days
|24-Month
|$86.00
|for 730 days
|7-Day Pass
|$4.99
|for 7 days
Do you already have a paid subscription to any of the SWNewsMedia newspapers? If so, you can Activate your Premium online account by clicking here. Activation will allow you to view unlimited online articles each month. To activate your Premium online account, the email address and phone number provided with your paid newspaper subscription needs to match the information you use in setting up your online user account. If you are having trouble or want to confirm what email address and phone number is listed on your subscription account, please call 952-345-6682 or email circulation@swpub.com and we'll be happy to assist.
Since 2014, the Savage Police Department has been collecting toys across the community for Toys for Tots.
The majority of them come during the annual Santa Cop event, scheduled to take place on Dec. 1 from 6-7:30 p.m.
As part of the event, families will be able to pull into the police department garage, drop off their donations and get a photo with Santa.
“Many people have experienced challenging times in life,” Savage crime prevention specialist Jennifer Wells said. “Doing something as simple as buying a gift for Toys for Tots is an easy way to provide happiness to a family going through one of those moments.”
During the pandemic, Wells said the community was still willing to participate in the toy drive despite their main event being canceled in 2020.
“We are lucky enough to be a part of a community that still loved to take part in it during the pandemic,” Wells said.
Wells said that no specific toys are needed and any new and unwrapped toys are collected and appreciated.
In addition to the event, people can bring toys to several businesses in Savage, including HyVee, the library and the American Legion. Wells said other businesses are expected to participate, too.
Wells said Scout troops are also collecting toys to bring them to the police department.
The deadline the police department set for collecting toys is 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 13.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.