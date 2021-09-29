Savage’s Halloween Bash is set to return this season after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.
This year’s event, hosted by Savage Parks & Recreation, is planned for Oct. 23 from 5-8 p.m. at the Savage Sports Center.
Dan Brettschneider, the city’s recreation coordinator, said volunteers are still needed for the event, which drew over 700 visitors in 2019.
Volunteers can help out with events inside the sports dome, such as running game stations and supervising the inflatables, or outside the sports dome, such as overseeing the bonfire and wagon rides.
“We’re hoping for a great turn out,” Brettschneider said.
Local businesses and organizations also play an important role in the annual Halloween Bash — sponsors may register for the event at www.cityofsavage.com.
Pre-registration for the event, available online through Oct. 17, offers access to a discounted price of $8 per person ages 2+. Walk-in tickets cost $10.
Masks will be recommended at the Halloween Bash, but not required. The Savage Fire Department’s annual community Halloween party will not take place this year due to COVID-19 concerns.