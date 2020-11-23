The Savage community is invited to celebrate the season with a virtual and contact-less spin on the city's annual holiday events.
The Savage Tree Lighting Ceremony and Savage Police Department's Santa Cop Night will be held on Dec. 1, the city announced.
The virtual tree-lighting ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. and be broadcast live via Facebook Live (@cityofsavage), livestream on cityofsavage.com or on SAVAGE TV.
There will be no in-person attendance at this year's event due to pandemic restrictions.
The program will feature Savage Mayor Janet Williams, singer-songerwriter Kat Perkins and Santa.
The Savage Police Department's Santa Cop Night will take place immediately following the tree ceremony from 6-7 p.m.
Each year, the Savage Police Department's garage opens to drive-thru for Toys for Tots donations.
Toys for Tots, created by the U.S. Marine Corps, distributes Christmas gifts to children in need. The program began over 70 years ago with handmade toys, according to its website. In 2012, it distributed 6.8 million toys.
This year, residents are asked to remain inside their vehicles during the "contact-free" event.
Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer and Santa will greet residents, the city announced, and volunteers will unload donations.
Residents unable to attend the event may also drop off a donation Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the collection box located in the police department lobby, 6000 McColl Drive. Toys will be accepted through Dec. 15.