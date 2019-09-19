A multi-vehicle crash on County Road 42 in Savage Thursday led to major backups during rush house as emergency personnel responded to the scene near the Ottawa Avenue intersection.
Responders arrived to the crash in the westbound lanes of County Road 42 shortly before 5:30 p.m.
The condition of those involved in the crash is unknown, but at least one person was transported by ambulance.
Savage Interim Fire Chief Andrew Slama told the Savage Pacer on scene a second adult was being evaluated for injuries.
Two cars sustained heavy damage from what appeared to be a rear-end crash involving a tanker truck.
The Innovation Fluids LLC tanker, out of Monroe, Mich., carries windshield washer fluid and antifreeze products, according to the company's website.
Savage Police Sgt. Chris Chrisostomidis said the investigation is ongoing and couldn't comment further on details at the scene of the crash.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.