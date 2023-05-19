The show will officially be going on in Savage this year after the city council on May 15 approved allocating up to $40,000 for the annual Dan Patch Days celebration this summer.
Earlier this year, the festival committee expressed its concerns about being able to continue holding the summertime community festival due to a lack of volunteers and with increasing expenses due to inflation.
Concerns from the committee prompted the city administration to craft a policy regarding contributions being made to community festivals. As part of the policy passed in January, the city can designate different events as “community festivals,” which essentially means matching funds can be contributed to the organization.
The criteria includes the event being held at a city park, city-owned property, city-right-of-way or other city-owned facility. This year’s event will be held at Community Park.
Event organizer(s) also need to be a Minnesota nonprofit organization in good standing with the Minnesota Secretary of State, which the organization is, and allows opportunities for other Minnesota nonprofit organizations to participate.
Although up to $50,000 can be allocated as part of the policy, Dan Patch Days was looking for $40,000 from the city to help pay for free music and fireworks on Saturday June 24. The funds will be matching, meaning the Dan Patch Days committee will need to spend as much on music and fireworks as the city.
According to City Administrator Brad Larson, the money will come from the Liquor Fund balance which contributes money over the years to various city projects. The fund at the end of 2022 had a total of $572,148.
Councilor Christine Kelly said she is always cautious about “using city funds for something other than city services.”
But if the city is going to use funds for something other than city services, she said Dan Patch Days is a worthy cause.
“I think Dan Patch Days is a great example of something that should be a community festival and has the perception that it is a city event,” Kelly said.
With only a few weeks to go before this year’s celebration, Dan Patch Days Inc. Secretary Peter Hohn said the committee is in the final planning stages.
“We’re very excited to have the additional support from the City of Savage,” Hohn said in an email. “Their assistance will help support us to be able to continue our community celebration. Dan Patch Days board and the City of Savage have been working closely over the last several months to be sure Dan Patch Days 2023 is a great event for our community.”