Summer road work on County Road 42 in Savage is set to begin Monday, June 14, according to Scott County.
The project will span from Louisiana Avenue in Savage to the Burnsville border near Huntington Avenue; work is expected to be completed by the end of August.
The project includes utility work, a mill and overlay and replacement of the concrete sidewalk.
No detours will be established during the construction, according to Savage City Engineer Seng Thongvanh. Traffic will be maintained with a single lane in each direction and access to-and-from side streets will remain open.