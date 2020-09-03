Savage Senior Living at Fen Pointe and Oak Terrace Senior Housing of Jordan are the latest congregate care facilities in Scott County to report exposure to COVID-19.
At Savage Senior Living, one asymptomatic resident tested positive for the virus during the facility’s biweekly testing, according to Kaylee Skaar, a communications specialist with M Health Fairview.
Skaar said the resident’s exposure occurred outside the facility and hasn’t led to any additional cases.
Jennifer Cox, Oak Terrace’s housing director, said Tuesday that one “non-direct” staff member tested positive for the virus on Aug. 19 following the weekly facility-wide testing.
No residents tested positive, she said, and the staff member did not come into contact with any residents.
Early last month, Mala Strana Assisted Living & Rehab Center in New Prague reported 35 residents and 21 staff members had been infected with the virus since an outbreak began in mid-July.
The county’s first coronavirus outbreak in a congregate care setting was reported at McKenna Crossing in Prior Lake in mid-May. The outbreak grew to 19 cases and caused two resident deaths before subsiding in early June.
Kingsway Retirement Living in Belle Plaine and Shakopee’s Friendship Manor, St. Gertrude’s Health and Rehabilitation Center, All-Saints Senior Living and Emerald Crest Memory Care have all reported cases among residents or staff at some point since the pandemic began.
Twelve Scott County residents died of COVID-19 in the last three weeks of August, according to the MDH data.
Deaths began accelerating in Scott County this summer when compared to the number of deaths that occurred in the spring months.
On Aug. 21, the state reported the death of someone between the age of 45-49 in Scott County — the youngest reported person to die locally of COVID-19 to date.
Two local residents in their 50s and one in their 60s died the same week, according to state data.
On Sept. 3, the county’s total number of cases reported since the outbreak began stood at 2,105 with 32 deaths.