The latest data reported Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health shows more than 95% of Scott County residents aged 65 and over have received at least one vaccine dose and around 92% are fully vaccinated.
Of the total population, more than half of all Scott County residents have received at least one vaccine dose; around 47% are fully vaccinated and nearly 54% have received at least one dose.
Around 65% of vaccine-eligible residents (those aged 12 and over) have received at least one vaccine dose.
Statewide, over half of all Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with more than 62% of the vaccine-eligible population taking the shot.
Kris Ehresmann, MDH’s director of infectious disease epidemiology, said Wednesday that Minnesota's statewide rate of new cases continues to decrease — it's now dropped to a rate not seen since early July of last year.
Additionally, transmission of the virus is coming to a halt in local congregate care facilities.
"This is the first week in over a year where we had zero congregate care facilities reporting a new COVID case," Scott County Administrator Lezlie Vermillion told the Scott County Board of Commissioners this week.
Despite the progress, around 12% of all hospital beds in Minnesota continue to be used by patients being treated for COVID-19.
On Thursday, June 3 MDH reported 238 newly confirmed cases and 10 deaths among Minnesotans aged 50-94.