A COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at a clinic. In Scott County, over 95% of seniors have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to data reported June 3.

 Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Health

The latest data reported Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health shows more than 95% of Scott County residents aged 65 and over have received at least one vaccine dose and around 92% are fully vaccinated. 

Of the total population, more than half of all Scott County residents have received at least one vaccine dose; around 47% are fully vaccinated and nearly 54% have received at least one dose. 

Around 65% of vaccine-eligible residents (those aged 12 and over) have received at least one vaccine dose. 

Statewide, over half of all Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with more than 62% of the vaccine-eligible population taking the shot. 

Kris Ehresmann, MDH’s director of infectious disease epidemiology, said Wednesday that Minnesota's statewide rate of new cases continues to decrease — it's now dropped to a rate not seen since early July of last year. 

Additionally, transmission of the virus is coming to a halt in local congregate care facilities. 

"This is the first week in over a year where we had zero congregate care facilities reporting a new COVID case," Scott County Administrator Lezlie Vermillion told the Scott County Board of Commissioners this week. 

Despite the progress, around 12% of all hospital beds in Minnesota continue to be used by patients being treated for COVID-19. 

On Thursday, June 3 MDH reported 238 newly confirmed cases and 10 deaths among Minnesotans aged 50-94. 

