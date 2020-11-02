Minnesota's COVID-19 testing options continue to expand and diversify in hopes of pulling the state's rising positivity rate down.
New cases and hospitalizations trended sharply upward throughout the month with a record-setting 3,165 new confirmed cases reported on Friday, Oct. 30.
Scott County recorded it's 37th COVID-19 related death on Sunday, Nov. 1 among a resident in their early 80s.
State health officials warn asymptomatic spread, particularly among young adults, is likely driving the state's uncontrolled community spread.
For local schools, increased precautionary testing could be another defense against the spread inside the classroom. Teachers who take precautionary tests don't need to arrange for a substitute and stay out of the classroom while they wait for results, local school officials confirmed.
"For Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools, if an individual takes a COVID-19 test due to exposure or symptoms they must remain home while awaiting results," Kristi Mussman, the district's communications director, said in an email. "If the individual takes a COVID test as a precaution, but was not exposed or has symptoms, they do not need to remain at home while awaiting results."
On Thursday, the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan District 196 School Board voted to switch from hybrid to an all distance-learning model for grades 6 through 12 amid rising COVID-19 cases among students.
The change is set to take effect on Nov. 12.
Tony Taschner, the district's communications director, said teachers who've been in close contact with someone who tested positive are encouraged to be tested 5-7 days later and complete a full 14-day quarantine.
However, teachers who choose to be tested without symptoms or an exposure to someone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 don't have to skip out for a few days while they wait for results, Taschner confirmed.
"We don't want to discourage people from getting tested," he said.
Dakota County recorded over 800 new confirmed cases between Oct. 22-29.
In the metro area, Dakota County and Carver County residents are currently able to take a COVID-19 saliva test at-home if they request a kit through the Minnesota Department of Health.
The state's free testing program is currently available to residents in the Red Lake Nation and 23 Minnesota counties, and state health officials have said they plan to make it available statewide soon.
Tests are ordered online and shipped to a requester's home along with a prepaid package to return it. Up to five tests can be ordered per household.
The kits are then processed locally at the new Infinity Biologix lab in Oakdale. Results are expected within 24-48 hours after a kit arrives at the lab.
Saliva tests have the same accuracy as nasal swabs, health officials say.
Free nasal swabs tests will be available in Burnsville on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5, the health department announced Friday.
The testing site will be held at Church of the Risen Savior at 1501 County Road 42 East in Burnsville. Tests will be offered from 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4 and 12-6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5.
"Anyone who wants to be tested is encouraged to come, even if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19. No insurance or identification is needed," the health department states.
People are encouraged to pre-register for a time slot online at https://www.primarybio.com/r/burnsville.
Those who are unable to sign up online or need interpretation can call 1-855-612-0677 for assistance.