A portion of County Road 42 in Savage is expected to be closed for a majority of the day due to a motor vehicle crash that occurred early Wednesday morning which resulted in damage to several power poles, a Scott County press release states.
The westbound lanes of CR 42 will be closed between Dakota Avenue and Quebec Avenue while Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative replaces the damaged power lines. Crews have already restored power to a majority of the impacted areas, a Scott County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post states.
Area traffic is being detoured from County Road 27 to County Road 16 to Highway 13.