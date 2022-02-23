The City of Credit River will shift east into Lakeville’s political districts under Minnesota’s new legislative boundaries.
Credit River constituents will no longer cast votes in the Scott County region currently represented by Sen. Eric Pratt and Rep. Tony Albright.
Instead, Credit River voters will cast ballots in the newly-drawn Senate District 57 and House District 57A, which spans most of Lakeville in Dakota County.
Republican lawmakers Sen. Zach Duckworth and Rep. Jon Koznick both announced they’ll seek re-election in the new district, which will include much of Elko New Market, Eureka Township, Credit River and most of Lakeville.
Duckworth, in his first term, currently serves as Assistant Majority Leader.
“Although bittersweet, I’ll always look back at representing the folks of my district with tremendous pride and gratitude,” Duckworth said in a statement. “Looking to the future, I’m equally excited to earn the trust and support of the people who will comprise my new district as I seek re-election.”
Koznick, who is currently in his fourth term, also released a statement relaunching his re-election campaign in the new boundaries.
“I’m super excited for the opportunity to represent the new areas of Credit River, Elko New Market and Eureka in addition to much of the Lakeville area I currently serve,” Koznick wrote. “I welcome the chance to work on the unique needs of new communities and have already been to meetings in the new areas and will be active across the district to engage with city leaders, community groups and families.”