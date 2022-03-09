Scott County officials are exploring the use of federal aid dollars to help close gaps in the mental health care system.
A behavioral health crisis center, which would provide support and resources to individuals and families facing a mental health crisis, is one project being explored for the county's American Rescue Plan Act allocation, which totals $28.9 million.
Earlier this year, the county hired Roger Meyer with Mighty Consulting to help garner community feedback and research other crisis centers in Minnesota.
The Mental Health Advisory Committee, the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community and local law enforcement officials are among the stakeholders who've been interviewed to discuss the project, according to Scott County Manager Lezlie Vermillion.
The Scott County Board of Commissioners met in a March 1 work session to share their own feedback and ask questions about what the crisis center could provide to the community.
In a presentation, Meyer explained the center would serve people in Scott County in need of immediate mental or chemical health crisis services.
Staffers could provide services such as basic medical care, appointment referrals and information about residential services to help individuals navigate the care continuum.
The crisis center would serve as a community site where people could go in a crisis instead of a hospital, jail or other institutional setting, Meyer said.
During the discussion, Commissioner Barb Weckman Brekke said she'd like to see more data illustrating how successful a crisis center might be in alleviating strain on other resources.
In particular, Weckman Brekke requested data estimating the number of individuals ending up in the emergency room or jail who could otherwise be helped at the crisis center.
Anecdotally, she said, the shortage of psychiatric beds for intensive care in the hospital system seems to be a greater need.
"I hear much more about that," she said. "Waiting get hospital-level care."
Care continuum
For years, Scott County officials have discussed ways to increase access to treatment and services for residents with mental illness.
The Guild Crisis and Recovery Center, which opened in downtown Savage in 2020, marked a major accomplishment for local city, county and state officials working to respond to the care shortage crisis locally and statewide.
The residential facility offers crisis stabilization services for up to 10 days and intensive residential treatment services, referred to as IRTS, for up to 90 days.
The IRTS model provides a step-down from hospital-level care and crisis services are meant to help people avoid the hospital in the first place.
A behavioral health crisis center could provide another link.
Early stages
Vermillion, the county administrator, said no proposed location within Scott County or specific partnership has taken shape yet for the crisis center, but efforts are ongoing to explore the idea further.
More details about projects proposed for the county's ARPA spending are expected to be shared with the county board this later spring.