Burnsville High School students and staff spent nearly four hours in lockdown Tuesday after an unknown caller reported a gun in a school bathroom.
Ultimately, no weapon was found and no physical injuries were reported, according to the Burnsville Police Department.
"First and foremost, I want to say how thankful I am that everyone is physically safe, and how proud I am of how our staff calmly led students through this time of potential crisis and of our students for remaining calm and following instructions," Principal Dave Helke wrote in an email to families Tuesday night.
Timeline of events
According to Helke, the high school immediately went into a lockdown around 11:15 a.m. after receiving a call from an unknown person who reported that there was a gun in a school bathroom.
"Because this was during lunch, this included clearing students from the lunchroom," Helke wrote. "We also called the Burnsville Police immediately."
Police arrived and began searching the building while additional law enforcement arrived and worked to secure school grounds. By 12:30 p.m., officers had completed their initial search and confirmed that there were no injuries.
In a second email to families during the lockdown, Helke repeated his request for parents to avoid the area and assured them that students and staff were safe. Throughout the afternoon, vehicles piled-up near the school and in parking lots of surrounding businesses as families waited anxiously to be reunited.
At 1 p.m., a SWAT team arrived to begin a comprehensive sweep and ensure there was no danger, according to Helke.
"At this point, we were beginning to plan how students might be released from school if and when law enforcement let us know it was safe," he wrote.
At 2:45 p.m., school officials received the all-clear from law enforcement to begin dismissing students classroom-by-classroom.
A message was sent to families shortly after 3 p.m. announcing that the lockdown had concluded and students were being dismissed. Ready-to-go meals were delivered to the school and handed out to students as they left.
Ongoing support
In a wave of social media posts Tuesday, Burnsville High School students and staff expressed how challenging the day had been. Some urged media and community members not to downplay the trauma of enduring the lockdown.
"That was the scariest, worst day of my entire career," teacher Marie Hansen wrote on Twitter, prompting an outpouring of support.
Rep. Jess Hanson (DFL-Burnsville) called the incident horrifying.
"I'm grateful everyone is safe, but I can't ignore the widespread fear this instilled around the community," she wrote on Twitter.
On Wednesday, Aaron Tinklenberg, Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District communications director, said the district's crisis response team is available at Burnsville High School to support staff and students in the wake of the incident.
The team includes counselors, social workers and others who can provide support to anyone wanting to talk or sit with someone, Tinklenberg wrote in an email.
Students also have access to the school's calming room, which provides a comfortable resting space if needed.
Tinklenberg said the first step to moving forward is helping students and staff process their emotions and reactions to the events of the day.
"There will also be a lot of debriefing meetings at various levels, as different teams think about how everything happened, what went well and how we can be better prepared," he wrote.