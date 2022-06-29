For the first time since 2019, the annual Savage tradition of Dan Patch Days, June 23-25, was back and as big as ever.
From Meatfest to the parade to concerts, families had a variety of activities to choose from.
“We had fantastic weather this year and it brought a great crowd out,” said Anne Masis, president of the Savage Chamber of Commerce. “So many families came out. The park was just packed with happy little kids, parents and there was fun music and lots of dancing”
There was a rain scare that pushed the parade back an hour and a half, but ultimately the rain went just south of the route.
Friday night was Meatfest, hosted by Whiskey Inferno. There, people could get a signature cocktail, craft beer and barbeque. Tony Donatell, owner of Whiskey Inferno, estimates that 2,000-3,000 people attended. Barbeque included Smokin’ Bonz, Gentleman Forager, Junebug and Machete Boys, alongside Whiskey Inferno.
“Definitely a good starting point. And for our first year, I thought that the numbers were really solid,” Donatell said. “Which I think is just a huge success in itself, bringing the community together, post-COVID, one of the first outdoor events of the summer. People being comfortable out in a group together having a good time listening to music and exploring barbeque and having some drinks.”
His favorite part was seeing the lines at the Best Damn Whiskey booth and craft beer booths. He remembers in 2019 that more people went to the domestic beer booth and was really excited to see people engaging in the local beers like Surly, Pryes and Lupulin.
Masis was also a fan. “That was a really fun component that we added this year. There was really tasty food and the whole park smelled just delicious,” Masis said.