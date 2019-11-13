Officers involved in the shooting death of Isak Aden in Eagan this summer were justified in using deadly force, Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom announced Wednesday.
The report states officers had observed Aden reach for his gun and raise it in the seconds before officers fired lethal rounds. Investigators later determined Aden had fired his gun.
A medical examiner determined Aden sustained 11 gunshot wounds.
"Although I have concluded that the use of deadly force by the law enforcement was legally justified in this instance, any loss of life is a tragic occurrence, and I wish to express my sympathy to the family and friends of Isak Aden, whose life was lost in this incident," Backstrom said in a statement.
Last month, family, friends and supporters of Aden demanded Burnsville city officials release body camera footage from the incident prior to the conclusion of the incident investigation.
The Burnsville City Council meeting, where the protests took place, ended early after shouting and chanting broke out.
Similar demands were made to other metro cities who had officers on-scene the night Aden was killed in July.
The incident in July began when someone called 911 and said a man pointed a gun at her and threatened her in the area of Highway 13 and Burgundy Drive in Eagan, according to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Aden fled in a vehicle before officers arrived, and officers spotted him running into a small wooded area near Highway 13 and Silver Bell Road. Officers followed him to a parking lot next to a business on Seneca Road.
They fired several shots after nearly four hours of negotiating with Aden to drop his firearm and surrender.
Officers provided medical aid, the report says, and Aden was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he died.