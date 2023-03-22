Dan Patch Days

Marion Savage and his horse Dan Patch are depicted in the Dan Patch Days parade.

 File photo

While most, if not all, have considered Dan Patch Days to be a community festival for years, the designation became official on March 20, when the Savage City Council approved the designating the event as a community festival under a newly formed policy.

On Jan. 17, the council adopted a “community festivals” policy which allows for events which meet certain criteria to receive financial benefits from the city.

