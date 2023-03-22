While most, if not all, have considered Dan Patch Days to be a community festival for years, the designation became official on March 20, when the Savage City Council approved the designating the event as a community festival under a newly formed policy.
On Jan. 17, the council adopted a “community festivals” policy which allows for events which meet certain criteria to receive financial benefits from the city.
The policy was first discussed after organizers of the event went to the city council last fall to discuss challenges they were facing including financially due to inflation and rising costs.
“Staff has reviewed Dan Patch Days, Inc.’s application and determined it fulfills this criteria,” City Administrator Brad Larson said.
The criteria includes the event being held at a city park, city owned property, city-right-of-way, or other city owned facility. This year’s event will be held at Community Park.
The event organizer(s) also need to be a Minnesota non-profit organization in good standing with the Minnesota Secretary of State, which the organization is, and allows opportunities for other Minnesota non-profit organizations to participate which Dan Patch Days does.
As part of the policy, a maximum of $50,000 can go towards qualifying expenses which includes expenses related to free music and fireworks. In order to receive those funds a one-to-one match needs to be made by the organization. This year Dan Patch Days was looking for $40,000, which will be paid for by the Liquor Fund which ended 2022 with over $570,000.
This year’s event is scheduled for June 22-25.