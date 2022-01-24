A 33-year-old New Market Township woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with her mother's death earlier this month.
Charges filed Monday allege Cassandra Anne Dusold attacked her 60-year-old mother on Jan. 19, causing injuries the victim later died from.
Dusold is charged with second-degree murder in Scott County District Court.
According to charges, Dusold called responders to the home on Livery Lane around 12:30 p.m. on reports of her mother not breathing.
Responders found the victim with no pulse.
Dusold told an investigator she'd been eating breakfast and watching a movie with her mother in the bedroom. According to charges, she said she heard a thud while in the kitchen and found her mother face down on the floor when she returned to the bedroom.
Dusold said she began CPR and called 911.
The victim regained a pulse and was transported to the hospital, where detectives and medical personnel noted significant bruising and facial trauma.
In a later interview with investigators, Dusold showed a scratch on her bicep and alleged her mother had attacked her.
Charges state Dusold admitted to placing her mother in a chokehold with both arms and squeezing "like a python."
Dusold said they both fell to the ground before she realized what was happening and called 911, according to charges.
"It's not right what transpired, it's not right at all," she allegedly told investigators.
Three days after the incident, doctors confirmed the victim was brain dead and she was taken off life support.