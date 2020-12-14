The following local COVID-19 data is updated regularly and gathered from data reported by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Scott County cases and deaths
Updated Monday, Dec. 14
- Total confirmed cases: 9,958
- Total deaths: 71
- Deaths reported in November: 19 (age range 65-94)
- Deaths reported this month: 16 (age range 55-99)
Scott County 14-day confirmed case rate Nov. 8-21: 190
Case rate data and graphic reported by Scott County.
Fire Department service impacts
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal Division monitors and reports the impact of COVID-19 on local fire department service levels.
Updated Monday, Dec. 14
Green: The fire department is available with no personnel testing positive for COVID-19
Yellow: The fire department is available, but has a member(s) testing positive for COVID-19
Red: The department is available, but has a significant outbreak of personnel testing positive for COVID-19.
Black: The department is out of service due to COVID-19.
Congregate care
Facilities listed below reported an exposure from a case of COVID-19 in a resident, staff person, or visiting provider.
Updated Friday, Dec. 11
- All Saints Senior Living, Shakopee
- Benedictine Living Community, Shakopee
- Lutheran Home, Belle Plaine
- Mala Strana Care and Rehab Center, New Prague
- McKenna Crossing, Prior Lake
- Oak Terrace Senior Living, Jordan
- Savage Senior Living at Fen Pointe, Savage
- Friendship Manor, Shakopee
- St. Gertrude's Health and Rehabilitation Center, Shakopee
- The Gardens at St. Gertrudes, Shakopee
Cases in schools
School buildings listed below reported five or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students or staff who were in the building while infectious during a two-week reporting period.
Updated Thursday, Dec. 10
- Prior Lake High School
- Shakopee Area Catholic School
In Dakota County, no schools in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District are listed.
Minnesota Correctional Facility — Shakopee
Data reported by the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
Updated Sunday, Dec. 13
- Confirmed positive employees: 36
- Returned to work: 30
- Confirmed positive inmates: 18
- Currently active cases: 2