The following local COVID-19 data is updated regularly and gathered from data reported by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Scott County cases and deaths
Updated Monday, Dec. 21
- Total confirmed cases: 10,319
- Total deaths: 73
- Deaths reported in November: 19 (age range 65-94)
- Deaths reported this month: 18 (age range 55-99)
Fire Department service impacts
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal Division monitors and reports the impact of COVID-19 on local fire department service levels.
Updated Monday, Dec. 21
Green: The fire department is available with no personnel testing positive for COVID-19
Yellow: The fire department is available, but has a member(s) testing positive for COVID-19
Red: The department is available, but has a significant outbreak of personnel testing positive for COVID-19.
Black: The department is out of service due to COVID-19.
Congregate care
Facilities listed below reported an exposure from a case of COVID-19 in a resident, staff person, or visiting provider.
Updated Friday, Dec. 18
- All Saints Senior Living, Shakopee
- Benedictine Living Community, Shakopee
- Lutheran Home, Belle Plaine
- Mala Strana Care and Rehab Center, New Prague
- McKenna Crossing, Prior Lake
- Oak Terrace Senior Living, Jordan
- Savage Senior Living at Fen Pointe, Savage
- St. Gertrude's Health and Rehabilitation Center, Shakopee
- The Gardens at St. Gertrudes, Shakopee
Cases in schools
School buildings listed below reported five or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students or staff who were in the building while infectious during a two-week reporting period.
Updated Thursday, Dec. 17
- Prior Lake High School
- Shakopee Area Catholic School
In Dakota County, no schools in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District are listed.
Minnesota Correctional Facility — Shakopee
Data reported by the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
Updated Monday, Dec. 21
- Confirmed positive employees: 37
- Returned to work: 30
- Confirmed positive inmates: 18
- Currently active cases: 2