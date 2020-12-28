COVID 1 (copy)
Photo courtesy of Minnesota Department of Health

The following local COVID-19 data is updated regularly and gathered from data reported by the Minnesota Department of Health. 

Scott County cases and deaths 

Updated Monday, Dec. 28

  • Total confirmed cases: 10,552
  • Total deaths: 76
  • Deaths reported in November19 (age range 65-94) 
  • Deaths reported this month: 21 (age range 55-99) 

Cases per 10,000 residents 

Case Rate

The Scott County 14-day case rate trend as reported by Scott County on Dec. 22. 

Fire Department service impacts 

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal Division monitors and reports the impact of COVID-19 on local fire department service levels.  

Updated Monday, Dec. 28

Fire Department Mutual Aid Status Map — Dec. 28

Green: The fire department is available with no personnel testing positive for COVID-19

Yellow: The fire department is available, but has a member(s) testing positive for COVID-19

Red: The department is available, but has a significant outbreak of personnel testing positive for COVID-19.

Black: The department is out of service due to COVID-19.

Congregate care 

Facilities listed below reported an exposure from a case of COVID-19 in a resident, staff person, or visiting provider. 

Updated Monday, Dec. 28 

  • All Saints Senior Living, Shakopee
  • Kingsway Retirement Living, Belle Plaine
  • Lutheran Home, Belle Plaine
  • Mala Strana Care and Rehab Center, New Prague 
  • Savage Senior Living at Fen Pointe, Savage 
  • St. Gertrude's Health and Rehabilitation Center, Shakopee
  • The Gardens at St. Gertrudes, Shakopee

Minnesota Correctional Facility — Shakopee

Data reported by the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Updated Monday, Dec. 28

  • Confirmed positive employees: 37
  • Returned to work: 30
  • Confirmed positive inmates: 17
  • Currently active cases: 2

Events