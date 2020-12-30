The following local COVID-19 data is updated regularly and gathered from data reported by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Scott County cases and deaths
Updated Wednesday, Dec. 30
- Total confirmed cases: 10,625
- Total deaths: 80
- Deaths reported in November: 19 (age range 65-94)
- Deaths reported this month: 25 (age range 55-99)
Cases per 10,000 residents
Congregate care
Facilities listed below reported an exposure from a case of COVID-19 in a resident, staff person, or visiting provider.
Updated Monday, Dec. 28
- All Saints Senior Living, Shakopee
- Kingsway Retirement Living, Belle Plaine
- Lutheran Home, Belle Plaine
- Mala Strana Care and Rehab Center, New Prague
- Savage Senior Living at Fen Pointe, Savage
- St. Gertrude's Health and Rehabilitation Center, Shakopee
- The Gardens at St. Gertrudes, Shakopee
Minnesota Correctional Facility — Shakopee
Data reported by the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
Updated Monday, Dec. 28
- Confirmed positive employees: 37
- Returned to work: 30
- Confirmed positive inmates: 17
- Currently active cases: 2