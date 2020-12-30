COVID 1 (copy)
Photo courtesy of Minnesota Department of Health

The following local COVID-19 data is updated regularly and gathered from data reported by the Minnesota Department of Health. 

Scott County cases and deaths 

Updated Wednesday, Dec. 30

  • Total confirmed cases: 10,625
  • Total deaths: 80
  • Deaths reported in November19 (age range 65-94) 
  • Deaths reported this month: 25 (age range 55-99) 

Cases per 10,000 residents 

Congregate care 

Facilities listed below reported an exposure from a case of COVID-19 in a resident, staff person, or visiting provider. 

Updated Monday, Dec. 28 

  • All Saints Senior Living, Shakopee
  • Kingsway Retirement Living, Belle Plaine
  • Lutheran Home, Belle Plaine
  • Mala Strana Care and Rehab Center, New Prague 
  • Savage Senior Living at Fen Pointe, Savage 
  • St. Gertrude's Health and Rehabilitation Center, Shakopee
  • The Gardens at St. Gertrudes, Shakopee

Minnesota Correctional Facility — Shakopee

Data reported by the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Updated Monday, Dec. 28

  • Confirmed positive employees: 37
  • Returned to work: 30
  • Confirmed positive inmates: 17
  • Currently active cases: 2

