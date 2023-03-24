Camille Dennis-Bond, who was convicted in December of third-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter in a 2021 Burnsville crash that killed Tayler Garza and Dalton Ford, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday, March 24. Ten of those years are set to be served in custody, with the final five years on supervised release. Dennis-Bond also has to pay restitution and submit a DNA sample.
A jury had found Dennis-Bond guilty on two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of criminal vehicular manslaughter and one count of criminal vehicular operation for the injury of her sister and careless driving. Her sister sustained significant injuries in the crash and underwent five surgeries while hospitalized.
The maximum sentence for third-degree murder is 25 years in prison.
The sentence Dennis-Bond was handed at the Dakota County District Court in Hastings by Judge Tim Wermanger was less than what the prosecution had asked for, which would’ve been 25 years in prison.
Dennis-Bond’s defense attorney sought a downward departure in sentencing due to Dennis-Bond’s age and lack of prior adult criminal history. Dennis-Bond, now 21, was 19 at the time of the accident. The downward departure and conditions that the defense asked for were denied by Wermager.
Wermager said this was one of the most impactful cases he’s seen in his nearly 40 years in law, reaching beyond the families of the victims to affect their hometown of Prescott, Wisconsin.
“Never have I been on a case that’s impacted so many people in so many different ways,” he said. “The impact isn’t just on friends and family, but the entire community of Prescott.”
Dennis-Bond’s brother, Leon Bond, was sentenced in January in juvenile court for his role in the deaths of Garza and Ford. Dennis-Bond and Leon Bond were drag racing down County Road 42 in Burnsville when Leon Bond struck Garza and Ford’s car, splitting it in half. Leon Bond pled guilty in Dakota County District Court in January; the Dakota County Attorney’s office had sought to certify Leon Bond as an adult but were unsuccessful.
In an emotionally charged courtroom, friends and family of Dalton Ford and Taylor Garza gave numerous statements at the sentencing. Many echoed how soon Garza’s and Ford’s lives ended, and what life could’ve been if they hadn’t been killed. There has also been a lot of animosity between the Bond family and the Garza and Ford families throughout the course of the case with outbursts in and out of court.
“We fear for our other children,” said Brandon Garza, Tayler Garza’s father. “I’m haunted to this day of my wife’s screams after the police came and told us our daughter was killed in a car accident.”
Dennis-Bond before her sentencing apologized for what had occurred as well as not for not apologizing sooner. She also apologized on behalf of her brother, who is currently serving at the Red Wing Juvenile Facility and will likely not have an adult prison sentence like his sister.
“I am remorseful. I’ve had problems eating and sleeping (since being incarcerated),” Dennis-Bond said. “I am deeply sorry for that day, I wish I could change what happened.”