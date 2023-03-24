Camille Dennis-Bond, who was convicted in December of third-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter in a 2021 Burnsville crash that killed Tayler Garza and Dalton Ford, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday, March 24. Ten of those years are set to be served in custody, with the final five years on supervised release. Dennis-Bond also has to pay restitution and submit a DNA sample.

A jury had found Dennis-Bond guilty on two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of criminal vehicular manslaughter and one count of criminal vehicular operation for the injury of her sister and careless driving. Her sister sustained significant injuries in the crash and underwent five surgeries while hospitalized.

Tags

Events