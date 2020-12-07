Savage resident Richard Hoffman knows, in retrospect, there were red flags he failed to recognize when he fell victim to a gift card scam last month.
Hoffman, 87, logged in to his email on Nov. 13 to find an unusual email, which appeared to be a receipt from PayPal.
Not recognizing the transaction, Hoffman dialed the phone number provided in the email to explain he hadn't sent $479.95 to someone in California.
The voice on the phone understood; they'd be able to refund the $500.
"That was the first thing I fell asleep on," Hoffman said, noting how the transaction amount was rounded off.
The voice on the phone told Hoffman they'd need help accessing his account to remedy the payment. Following instructions, Hoffman provided remote access to his computer.
The voice on the phone provided him a case number and told Hoffman to call back.
Upon calling back, Hoffman was informed they'd made a mistake and accidentally transferred $5,000 back into his account rather than $500. The voice advised they'd need to go through a bit of a process to return the company's money, he recalled.
As instructed, Hoffman set out to purchase Best Buy gift cards.
The voice on the phone said there's a limit to how many gift cards can be purchased, so Hoffman was told to purchase as many $500 gift cards as allowed up to the $4,500 amount he owed back.
That's when Hoffman suspected a scam.
"I told him I wasn't going any further, and they said if I didn't they'd clean out my checking account and drop it to zero," Hoffman recalled.
Hoffman held his ground against the threats. He went home, contacted police, froze his bank accounts and brought his computer to a shop to be examined for spyware.
The aftermath
Looking back, Hoffman says it's hard to believe he fell for the scam.
It's easy for authorities to predict what would've happened next if Hoffman had purchased the gift cards.
Once the cards have been purchased, gift card scammers then demand the card number and PIN — giving them immediate access to the money loaded onto the card.
"The computer guru I took it to said these guys are phenomenal talkers," Hoffman said. "They can talk you into jumping off a cliff."
Despite not purchasing gift cards, it took Hoffman nearly a week to untangle the web of vulnerabilities left behind after his brush with scammers.
"They're preying on us senior citizens with dementia," Hoffman said, adding the scam caused emotional turmoil, rather than financial loss, for him.
He needed assistance changing his passwords and rerouting the direct deposit on his Veterans Affairs disability check.
"I struggled to get all these things changed," Hoffman said, adding it cost $140 to get his computer straightened out. "Had me a nervous wreck."
All too common
Most gift card scams involve the victim purchasing gift cards and then providing an unknown person — usually someone they spoke to online or over the phone — the gift card numbers, Savage Police Capt. Bruce Simon said.
It's sometimes a misconception that younger adults are not vulnerable to these types of scams, police say.
"We've had people in their 20s and 30s fall for the same scam," Simon said.
Overpayment scenarios, like the one presented to Hoffman, are particularly common.
This type of scam sometimes plays out on Craigslist, Simon said. A scammer might send a seller significantly more money than requested for an item, and then request gift cards in return.
"In that case the person is never going to get the product, they don't care about that," Simon said.
Local residents have reported losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in all types of internet-based scams, according to police data.
In 2013, a Shakopee woman reported losing $400,000 to an online romance scam, the Shakopee Valley News reported.
Last year, a Savage resident reported losing over $100,000 in an online scam involving someone pretending to be a representative from Microsoft. The scammer claimed to have found something incriminating on the victim's computer.
While gift card scams are particularly common, authorities say they are also extremely difficult to solve.
Gift cards can be used immediately and they are near impossible to trace. Savage investigators suspect some gift card scams even originate overseas.
"Once that number is gone, the money is gone," Simon said.
"If anybody ever tells you to pay them with gift cards stop and think," he added. "It probably is always going to be a fraud of some type."
In 2018, a Savage resident purchased over $12,000 worth of gift cards after receiving a phone call from someone claiming to represent the Internal Revenue Service. The victim believed they needed to purchase the gift cards to pay a debt, according to police records.
Recently, a resident reported purchasing $700 in Amazon gift cards because she thought her friend was in trouble and needed the money fast.
The Federal Trade Commission says all different kinds of imposters seem to have something in common; "an urgent need for you to send the money right away."
"Gift cards are for gifts, not payments," the FTC writes. "Anyone who demands payment by gift card is always a scammer."
Another Savage resident recently reported losing $6,000 after being contacted by scammers impersonating law enforcement.
The original call came from someone posing as law enforcement in Texas. They told the victim they'd recovered a stolen vehicle, which contained drugs and the personal information of the victim.
Later, from the same Texas phone number, someone called the victim claiming to represent the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
The voice on the phone assured there was a way to clear things up — purchasing gift cards.