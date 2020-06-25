A single-level assisted living facility with memory care services would stand near County Road 42 in Savage under a developer’s new plan.
The facility, named Summers Ridge of Savage, would be built on a 3-acre, vacant property tucked behind Walgreens and the Sonic Drive-In near Savage’s eastern border.
The proposal includes 24 units for assisted living and 16 units for memory care services, according to Dale Creed Francis, co-founder and managing partner of Little Falls-based Vincent Development.
The plans are tentatively scheduled to go before the Planning Commission on July 23 before heading to the City Council for final approval.
Last year brought two new senior housing developments to Savage.
Rivers of Life, set to open this month on the northwest corner of County Road 42 and Loftus Lane, is the city’s first facility dedicated entirely to memory care. Linden Cove, a luxury 55-plus townhome community, remains under construction on the shores of Hanrehan Lake.