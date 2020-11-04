Democrat Lindsey Port is ahead of longtime incumbent Sen. Dan Hall in the race for Minnesota Senate District 56, according to unofficial, partial elections results posted early Wednesday morning.
Port earned roughly 53% of votes; pulling ahead of Hall by just over 3,000 votes.
Democrat Jess Hanson is leading the House of Representatives District 56A seat with roughly 52% of the vote over Republican Pam Myhra.
The 2018 midterm flipped both House seats in the district to Democratic lawmakers, but Hall is the lone incumbent in district's race since Rep. Hunter Cantrell of District 56A and Rep. Alice Mann of District 56B, both Democrats, announced they wouldn't seek re-election after their freshman terms in office.
Hall, first elected in 2010, won the 2016 election with 55% of the vote despite the district's swing to Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump for President.
Absentee ballots received after Election Day are set aside and not currently included in results. The courts and the Secretary of State's office will determine whether those ballots will be included in the complete official results.
Scott County Auditor Cindy Geis confirmed Tuesday evening that Scott County's unofficial results include all votes cast via absentee, early voting or Election Day voting before polls closed.
It's unclear how many absentee ballots are still missing from Dakota County's unofficial results.
"Dakota County’s unofficial vote results include polling place results and some absentee ballots," the county posted to Twitter on Tuesday night. "Not all absentee ballots are included in the count."