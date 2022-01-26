A divided Burnsville City Council voted Tuesday to join the settlement of national opioid lawsuits and claim $1.1 million for addiction treatment and prevention.
Around $296 million is expected to flow to Minnesota over 18 years through the national settlement agreements with pharmaceutical distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.
The Burnsville City Council, objecting to provisions in the settlement regarding opioids prescribing practices to treat chronic pain, voted 3-2 last month to decline the funds.
During a protracted special meeting Tuesday, the council voted by the same margin to reverse the decision and join the settlement.
Councilmember Dan Kealey, who originally voted against the settlement but later moved to recall the resolution back for a second vote, tipped the balance by casting his vote in favor Tuesday.
Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and Councilmember Dan Gustafson also voted to join the settlement with Councilmembers Cara Schultz and Vince Workman maintaining their opposition.
While there's no spending plan yet, Kautz said she hopes the money will help the city pay for social workers within the Burnsville Police Department's behavioral health unit.
MINNESOTA'S PLAN
A plan announced by the Attorney General's Office last month allocated three-quarters of Minnesota's settlement funds to the state's cities with at least 30,000 residents and all 87 counties.
The money is tied to national settlements totaling $26 billion.
Every county and city in Minnesota eligible to receive payments signed-on to the settlement agreement before the deadline earlier this month.
Burnsville was the only jurisdiction in the state to decline the money.
During hours-long public testimony Tuesday, the council heard stories from chronic pain patients, addiction prevention advocates and state lawmakers on both sides of the issue.
PRESCRIBING PRACTICES
Schultz, a longtime advocate for chronic pain patients, led Burnsville's opposition to the settlement.
On Tuesday, Schultz argued Minnesota's opioids state-subdivision memorandum of agreement contains language that further harms chronic pain patients and physicians who've faced a long battle against regulations and stigmas surrounding prescription opioids.
Schultz objects to the state's list of allowable uses for the incoming settlement funds, which includes governmental efforts to "prevent over-prescribing and ensure appropriate prescribing and dispensing of opioids."
The agreement also references controversial 2016 opioid prescribing guidelines authored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which correspond with a sharp drop in opioid prescriptions nationwide.
Chronic pain patients and advocates from across the state attended Tuesday's meeting to ask the Burnsville City Council to hold its ground against the settlement.
Schultz called the settlement "bad policy," claiming the provisions promote "active harm" to chronic pain patients and prescribing physicians who fear punitive action.
State Rep. Dave Baker, R-Willmar, was among Tuesday's speakers who've lost a child to opioid overdose. Baker said the funds are a step towards repairing harm and beginning down a new path.
"We need Burnsville to join us," he urged, committing himself to championing legislation aimed at improving access to pain medication.
LAWMAKERS RESPOND
Minnesota Assistant Attorney General Eric Maloney said the money tied to Burnsville's support of the settlement — which totals $1.8 million in combined local and state dollars — would've gone back into the pockets of the drug companies had the city declined to participate.
In a statement Wednesday, State Rep. Jess Hanson, DFL-Burnsville, said Minnesota can strike a balance between reducing and treating addiction and preserving the respect and dignity of those who suffer from chronic pain.
"I will continue to fight to ensure pain patients are not left behind at the state level," Hanson, who pushed for the recall, wrote.