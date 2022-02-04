Four local teachers are being considered for Minnesota's most prestigious educator's award.
Education Minnesota announced 77 candidates in the running to be named the 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year last month.
Next month, an independent panel of judges will narrow the candidate field to a list of finalists before a winner is chosen.
This year's local candidates include:
Lauren Trovarello, Aspen Academy
Trovarello joined the teaching staff at Aspen Academy in Savage three years ago.
In her classroom, Trovarello incorporates live events, themed classroom transformations and hands-on learning opportunities for her students.
She's also known for her community service both in and outside of school.
"In this unprecedented time of education, Ms. Trovarello, brings her gift of teaching, relentless drive to provide varying educational opportunities, and the spirit of wonder and awe to our youngest scholars," said Aspen Academy Director Melanie Jiskra.
Ryan Rassmussen, Jordan Public Schools
Jordan High School Principal Jeff Vizenor said Rassmussen is known for his student-centered approach to teaching and his impact on students.
Former student and teaching colleague Jenna Leonard nominated Rassmussen for the honor.
"He was like a father to me," she said. "He taught me more about life than he ever did teach me about history. He helped me get through hardships even long after I graduated high school."
"Ryan excels in his content area, and he excels even more when it comes to caring for the whole student," she added. "I don't know if I would be an educator today if Ryan hadn't inspired me."
Paul Houck, Southwest Metro Intermediate District 288
Houck is a teacher at SouthWest Metro High School.
"We are absolutely delighted that Paul Houck is a candidate for the Minnesota Teacher of the Year," Jennifer Bock, the district's director of communications said. "He is an incredible teammate and inspiring role model for our students."
"His non-judgmental and creative approach to our students who often have unique and complex life stories is an asset in our district — and has even earned him a comparison to John Keating in 'Dead Poets Society' by a fellow teacher," Bock added. "We wish Paul the best of luck in achieving this honor!"
Jacci Lissick, Shakopee Public Schools
Shakopee Public Schools Superintendent Mike Redmond said Lissick's candidacy is a tribute to the work she does every day to serve students.
“It is also a tribute to the great work being done by Jacci’s teaching peers across the district," he said.
Shakopee Education Association President Dale Anderson said her candidacy also recognizes her positivity, ability to connect in meaningful ways with students and colleagues, passion for growth and constant support and encouragement.