Burnsville-Eagan-Savage officials welcomed three new leaders this month.
Superintendent Theresa Battle shared the following introductions with the Board of Education on Aug. 22.
Eddie Blaylark, associate principal, Metcalf Middle School
Bylark joined the district last year as dean at Eagle Ridge Middle School, where he worked with students and staff to address student needs and create a positive and safe environment at the school.
His work in education has centered around helping students build skills, creating support systems and finding ways to gather resources students need.
“I have no doubt Mr. Blaylark will continue to contribute to student success in his new role,” Battle said.
Mohamed Selim, principal, William Byrne Middle School
Selim, a Burnsville resident and district parent, is new to the district. He most recently served as the assistant director of Tesfa International School in Columbia Heights.
Battle said Selim was the “clear choice” for the job after a rigorous interview process.
He brings experience as a teacher, dean of students and math coordinator. His previous supervisor called him a “star in the making,” Battle said.
Imina Oftedahl, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment
Oftedahl joined the district this summer.
She brings a “tremendous amount of experience,” Battle said, including over 15 years in district-level leadership roles and 11 years as a classroom teacher.
“In just a short time, she has already shown that she has tremendous knowledge and experience, is a passionate educator and a thoughtful, collaborative leader,” Battle said.