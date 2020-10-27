The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District is looking for someone to temporarily serve on the district's school board following the resignation of an elected member earlier this month.
Jen Holweger, elected in 2018, resigned on Oct. 8.
Holweger, a mother of four, said she was no longer able to devote enough time to the position; Superintendent Theresa Battle and the rest of the board each expressed support for her decision and offered well wishes.
Now, the district's elected officials will appoint someone to temporarily fill the vacancy until a special election can be held.
The board hasn't yet decided when the special election will take place, but preliminary discussion indicated it'll likely be several months before the election is officially called and approximately one year before it's held.
Those interested in being appointed to the position can complete an application online at www.isd191.org or in person at the Diamondhead Education Center. The application period is Oct. 23 through 1 p.m. on Nov. 6.
Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, have been a resident of the school district for at least 30 days and not have been convicted of an offense for which predatory offender registration is required under state law.
The board is scheduled to virtually interview applicants the week of Nov. 16 and make an appointment during the regular meeting on Dec. 10.
The selected candidate is expected to be sworn in at the Jan. 14, 2021 meeting.
The individual later elected by special election will serve the remainder of Holweger's term, which ends January 2023.