Burnsville High School siblings have both received a National Honor Society scholarship, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District announced.
Alexis and Andrew Bunnell, both seniors, were two of the 575 national semi-finalists chosen from a pool of more than 10,000 National Honor Society applicants. They'll each receive $3,200 to use towards higher education.
"We cannot think of two more deserving individuals for this honor," NHS co-advisors and teachers Marylou Dundon and Lori Vanderwoude said a statement.
"We are extremely grateful for their leadership and for all they have done as part of multiple groups to make Burnsville High School a stronger and more welcoming place for all," they continued.
According to Dundon and Vanderwounde, Alexis and Andrew both maintained a 4.0 GPA while taking honors courses.
Together, they've logged more than 4,000 volunteer hours. Recently, they organized ACT study session for students and organized a pen-pal project to connect students and staff members.